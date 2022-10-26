England deserve to hurt from Ireland shock: Buttler

The loss left England on thin ice ahead of Friday's virtual knock-out clash against Australia at the same venue, and Buttler said England had only themselves to blame after being outplayed by the Irish.

"They outplayed us in all three facets of the game. The better team won today," he said.

"Everything was in our favour, winning the toss and electing to field knowing there was weather around. We didn't take advantage of that.

"We let Ireland get 20 or 30 too many in that first 10 (overs). They showed us how to bowl on that wicket."

Despite rain clouds gathering during their chase, England were unhurried until Moeen Ali, unbeaten on 24 off 12 balls, came in to throw the bat around.