    বাংলা

    Yadav praises India’s attacking style in big T20 win over S Africa

    After the first game of the series was washed out due to rain, India needed victory to square the series having lost by five wickets in the second game

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Dec 2023, 08:15 PM
    Updated : 14 Dec 2023, 08:15 PM

    India achieved their ambition of playing fearless cricket in their crushing 106-run victory over South Africa to share the three-match series 1-1 at The Wanderers on Thursday, captain Suryakumar Yadav said.

    After the first game of the series was washed out due to rain, India needed victory to square the series having lost by five wickets in the second game on Tuesday.

    Boosted by their captain's excellent 100 from 56 balls and career-best bowling figures of 5-17 from birthday boy Kuldeep Yadav, they were comfortable winners.

    “We wanted to play a fearless brand of cricket, to bat first, put big runs on the board and defend it,” captain Yadav said at the post-match presentation.

    “The boys work hard day in, day out, and I am really happy they showed their quality to level the series.”

    Yadav is ranked as the number one T20 batter in the world and showed why as he hit eight huge sixes in a sparkling innings to lift India out of some early trouble.

    South Africa captain Aiden Markram was not daunted by India’s mammoth total but felt the wicket changed character in the second innings.

    “We weren’t too unhappy with that 200 to be honest, we thought it was chaseable,” he said. “Unfortunately we couldn’t get it done tonight. The pitch did get lower and slower. When they (India) were batting it looked like they could hit it anywhere.”

    The teams start a three-match One-Day International series on Sunday at the same venue, before further matches in Gqeberha on Tuesday and Paarl next Thursday.

    South Africa captain Aiden Markram was not daunted by India’s mammoth total but felt the wicket changed character in the second innings.

    “We weren’t too unhappy with that 200 to be honest, we thought it was chaseable,” he said. “Unfortunately we couldn’t get it done tonight. The pitch did get lower and slower. When they (India) were batting it looked like they could hit it anywhere.”

    The teams start a three-match One-Day International series on Sunday at the same venue, before further matches in Gqeberha on Tuesday and Paarl next Thursday.

    RELATED STORIES
    First T20 between South Africa and India washed out
    S Africa-India first T20 washed out
    The match was to be the first on India's all-format tour to South Africa, with further T20 matches to come
    Rain delays start of first T20 between South Africa and India
    Rain delays start of first T20 between S Africa and India
    The match was scheduled to start at 1400 GMT but the toss has been delayed indefinitely with more wet weather predicted through the afternoon and evening
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - South Africa v Sri Lanka - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - October 7, 2023 South Africa's Aiden Markram celebrates after reaching his century, the fastest ODI World Cup hundred, off just 49 balls.
    S Africa hope new players hit the ground running
    There is a lot of cricket in between but not a lot of cricket for us as a team together, Markram said
    Rohit, Kohli skip white-ball leg of South Africa tour
    Rohit, Kohli skip white-ball leg of South Africa tour
    In Rohit's absence, Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side in the three-match T20 series

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury