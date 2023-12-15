Yadav praises India’s attacking style in big T20 win over S Africa

India achieved their ambition of playing fearless cricket in their crushing 106-run victory over South Africa to share the three-match series 1-1 at The Wanderers on Thursday, captain Suryakumar Yadav said.

After the first game of the series was washed out due to rain, India needed victory to square the series having lost by five wickets in the second game on Tuesday.

Boosted by their captain's excellent 100 from 56 balls and career-best bowling figures of 5-17 from birthday boy Kuldeep Yadav, they were comfortable winners.

“We wanted to play a fearless brand of cricket, to bat first, put big runs on the board and defend it,” captain Yadav said at the post-match presentation.

“The boys work hard day in, day out, and I am really happy they showed their quality to level the series.”

Yadav is ranked as the number one T20 batter in the world and showed why as he hit eight huge sixes in a sparkling innings to lift India out of some early trouble.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram was not daunted by India’s mammoth total but felt the wicket changed character in the second innings.