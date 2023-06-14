England pick Broad, Moeen for first Ashes Test

England on Wednesday named fast bowler Stuart Broad and spinner Moeen Ali in their team for the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston starting on Friday.

James Anderson, Broad and Ollie Robinson will lead the pace attack with Moeen, who retired from tests in 2021, returning to the side after Jack Leach was ruled out of the series due to a back injury.

Anderson and Robinson sat out the one-off Test against Ireland this month with Broad leading the attack and taking five-wickets in the first innings as England skittled out the visitors for 172.