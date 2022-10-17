Bangladesh slump to heavy defeat in T20 World Cup warmup against Afghanistan

Bangladesh have suffered a batting malfunction in their warmup match against Afghanistan and sunk to a crushing 62-run defeat ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup.
Choosing to bat first, Afghanistan rode on knocks from Ibrahim Zadran (46) and Mohammad Nabi to post 160 for 7 as speedstar Taskin Ahmed grabbed 3-30 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Monday.
Afghanistan’s batting never looked in trouble as they forged ahead with each partnership, barring a mini-collapse from 104 runs to 127 when they lost three wickets.
In reply, Bangladesh sent Nazmul Hossain Shanto (12) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (16) to open the chase but the partnership survived only 17 balls.
The Tigers then lost five wickets at the expense of just nine runs, which included the wickets of Shanto, Soumya Sarker (1), skipper Shakib Al Hasan (1), Afif Hossain (0) and Yasir Ali (0).
Miraz and Nurul Hasan Shohan’s (13) hopes of staging a fightback then ended too quickly as well, as the Afghans left Bangladesh reeling 47 for 7 in 10.2 overs.
Mosaddek Hossain (29 off 33 balls) dug deep with two boundaries and as many sixes but could only help his team to 98 for 9 in 20 overs.
For Afghanistan, seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi took 3-41.
Bangladesh will play directly in the second round where they are drawn in Group 2 alongside India, Pakistan, South Africa and two qualifiers. The Tigers’ opening game in the showcase event is slated for Oct 24.