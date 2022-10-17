Bangladesh slump to heavy defeat in T20 World Cup warmup against Afghanistan

Bangladesh have suffered a batting malfunction in their warmup match against Afghanistan and sunk to a crushing 62-run defeat ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup.

Choosing to bat first, Afghanistan rode on knocks from Ibrahim Zadran (46) and Mohammad Nabi to post 160 for 7 as speedstar Taskin Ahmed grabbed 3-30 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Monday.

Afghanistan’s batting never looked in trouble as they forged ahead with each partnership, barring a mini-collapse from 104 runs to 127 when they lost three wickets.