Australia in control as Warner ton wears down Pakistan

Australia's opener David Warner brushed aside any doubts about his Test match pedigree with a brutal 164-run assault on Pakistan's bowlers as the hosts glided to 346-5 after 84 overs at stumps on day one of the series opener in Perth on Thursday.

The 37-year-old, who intends to retire from Tests after the third and final game in Sydney, combined with Usman Khawaja (41) in a 126-run opening stand to get the hosts off to a strong start after winning the toss.

A delightful upper cut for four in the 43rd over saw Warner bring up a breezy 125-ball hundred, his 26th in Tests, prompting a trademark celebratory leap and a cheeky 'shush' towards the media box.

"It's my job to come out here and score runs, that was from the get-go to put pressure on the Pakistani bowlers," Warner, who had averaged only 32 in tests since the start of 2020, told Fox Cricket.