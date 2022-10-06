Stoinis 'sure' Green can fit into Australia's World Cup squad

Marcus Stoinis said young all-rounder Cameron Green can still break into Australia's T20 World Cup squad despite being overlooked by selectors.

Media pundits have clamoured for the in-form Green to play a part in Australia's title defence with a number of players, including Stoinis, still needing to prove their fitness.

Captain Aaron Finch, however, has said Green is unlikely to feature in the Oct 16-Nov 13 World Cup unless injuries open the door.

Australia have until Oct 15 to make changes to their 15-man squad without needing to provide a reason to the International Cricket Council, who organise the tournament.

Stoinis was unsure about the ICC rule but saw a place for Green in the squad.

"I don’t know, I haven’t thought that much about the ICC rules, they can do what they want really ... I’m sure we can get him in the squad,” Stoinis told reporters on Thursday.