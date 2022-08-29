Pandya's all-round show seals India's victory over Pakistan

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya picked up three wickets and then smashed an unbeaten 33 to seal a five-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in a low-scoring thriller in the Asia Cup Twenty20 tournament in Dubai on Sunday.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up four wickets, including the prized scalp of Babar Azam, while Pandya expertly used short-pitched deliveries in India's inspired fast-bowling display to help them skittle out Pakistan for 147.

All Pakistan wickets fell to India's fast bowlers with Arshdeep Singh taking two and Avesh Khan picking up the remaining one.

In reply, the Pakistan bowlers fought hard and took the match to the final over when Pandya hit a massive six to seal the victory with two balls to spare.