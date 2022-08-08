India's Pandya open to full-time captaincy role

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya said he is open to assuming the captaincy on a full-time basis after leading the side to a comprehensive victory in the final match of their Twenty20 series against West Indies.

India, who rested regular skipper Rohit Sharma, cruised to an 88-run win on the back of a superb performance by their spinners in Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday to complete a 4-1 series win.

Pandya said it was a "very special feeling" to captain India and when asked whether he was keen on the role in the future, the 28-year-old added: "Yeah, why not?