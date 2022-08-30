England's Ballance welcome to play for Zimbabwe, says Houghton

Former England batsman Gary Ballance will be welcomed to play for Zimbabwe should he decide to return to the country of his birth, Zimbabwe coach Dave Houghton said on Tuesday.

Harare-born Ballance moved to England as a schoolboy and played 23 Tests and 16 one-day internationals before falling out of favour.

The 32-year-old has not played for England since a 2017 Test at Nottingham and recently apologised for using racist language against former Yorkshire team mate Azeem Rafiq.