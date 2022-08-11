Taylor recalls racial 'insensitivity' in New Zealand cricket

Retired batsman Ross Taylor has revealed he was offended by race-based remarks from team mates and staff in New Zealand dressing rooms during his career and said the country's cricket board could do more to bring Polynesian talent into the sport.

Taylor, who has Samoan heritage on his mother's side, described in his book "Ross Taylor Black and White" how he and other team mates endured insensitive "banter" from white players.

"In many ways, dressing room banter is the barometer," wrote Taylor, who played his last international match in April.

"A team mate used to tell me, 'You're half a good guy, Ross, but which half is good? You don’t know what I’m referring to.'

"I was pretty sure I did.

"Other players also had to put up with comments that dwelt on their ethnicity. In all probability, a Pakeha (white New Zealander) listening to those sorts of comments would think, 'Oh, that’s okay, it’s just a bit of banter'.