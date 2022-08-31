    বাংলা

    Starc, Zampa help Australia steam roll Zimbabwe in second ODI

    Starc and Zampa picked up three wickets apiece for the home side to lay the foundation for an eight-wicket win and an unassailable 2-0 series lead

    Reuters
    Published : 31 August 2022, 06:21 AM
    Updated : 31 August 2022, 06:21 AM

    Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa collected three wickets apiece in Australia's eight-wicket demolition of Zimbabwe on Wednesday, giving the home side an unassailable 2-0 series lead from the second one-day international at Riverway Stadium in Townsville.

    After being sent in to bat, Zimbabwe were unable to repeat their respectable batting performance from game one, crumbling for 96 all out in 27.5 overs. In reply, Australia peeled off 100-2 in 14.4 overs before a modest weekday crowd.

    Starc (3-24) bowled with pace to clean up Zimbabwe's top-order. The unfancied tourists never recovered after losing 25-3 inside the first powerplay, including the wicket of Sunday's top-scorer, Wesley Madhevere, trapped lbw for nought.

    Zimbabwe's stated strategy of attacking the Australian bowlers unraveled when Sikandar Raza (17) and skipper Regis Chakabva (10) heaved needlessly, offering catching practice while the side was in a precarious position.

    The only resistance came from Sean Williams, returning from an elbow injury, who top-scored with 29 before leg-spinner Zampa (3-21) induced an edge.

    When the left-hander departed, Zimbabwe were reeling at 83-7 but the end came swiftly as Zampa combined with seamer Cameron Green to send the lower-order packing.

    Two overs after the innings break, seamer Richard Ngarava accounted for both of the Australia openers.

    David Warner (13) was caught low to the ground by Brad Evans at third man, and three balls later captain Aaron Finch failed to get out of single digits, caught on one by Raza in the slips.

    Without the burden of scoreboard pressure, Steve Smith (47 not out) and Alex Carey (26 not out) batted fluently to chase down the remaining runs nearly four hours before the scheduled end-of-play.

    The third and final match will be played at the same venue on Saturday.

