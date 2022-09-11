Jansen gets career-best figures as South Africa move ahead

Left-arm seamer Marco Jansen took a career best 5-35 as South Africa bowled England out for 158 early on day four of the third and final Test at The Oval on Sunday, before moving into the lead on 70 for one at lunch in their second innings.

Captain Dean Elgar was 35 not out and Keegan Petersen on seven with the touring side 30 runs ahead having seen off the new ball in difficult batting conditions.

The game has moved forward at pace with 20 wickets falling in four sessions after day one was washed out by rain and the second was cancelled as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth.