    বাংলা

    Ex-Australia captain Ponting taken to hospital after heart scare: reports

    He suffers a heart problem while commentating during day three of Australia's first Test against West Indies at Perth Stadium

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Dec 2022, 12:48 PM
    Updated : 2 Dec 2022, 12:48 PM

    Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting was taken to hospital on Friday after suffering a heart problem while commentating during day three of Australia's first Test against West Indies at Perth Stadium, reports in the Australian media said.

    According to the reports, Ponting left the Perth Stadium around lunchtime after feeling unwell.

    The 47-year-old, who is part of the Seven Network's commentary team for Australia's two-Test home series against West Indies, told colleagues he was feeling alright but went to hospital as a precaution, reports added.

    "Ricky Ponting is unwell and will not be providing commentary for the remainder of today's coverage," a spokesperson for broadcaster Channel 7 said in a statement to Australian media.

    "It's not yet known if Ponting will return to commentate on Saturday, or the remainder of the Test."

    Australia captain Pat Cummins wished Ponting well following the third day's play.

    "We were just chatting to him this morning out on the field," Cummins told reporters. "By all reports it sounds like he's going OK, but anything like that is obviously super scary so I wish him the best."

    Ponting, who retired from international cricket in 2012, played 168 Tests for Australia and is one of cricket's most successful captains with 48 victories in 77 Tests.

    Since retiring, he has coached the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

    RELATED STORIES
    England v Pakistan - Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan - Dec 1, 2022 England's Harry Ollie Pope celebrates after completing his century
    England hit record-breaking 500 on first day in Rawalpindi
    Openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett combined in a 233-run stand to give England a blazing start on the opening day of the first Test against Pakistan
    Third Test - England v South Africa - The Oval, London, Britain - September 11, 2022 England's Ben Stokes in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
    Virus hits England camp in Pakistan
    Captain Ben Stokes is among several England players who skipped Wednesday's optional training session after being laid low by the bug
    Cricket - Second Test - England v South Africa - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - August 27, 2022 England's Ben Stokes reacts
    Stokes to donate match fees to flood victims
    The England captain said that to be back in Pakistan after 17 years as a Test side is very exciting and special for him and there is a 'sense of responsibility amongst the playing and support group'
    England Practice - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - August 24, 2022 England head coach Brendon McCullum during practice
    Pakistan tour a terrific opportunity for Ahmed: McCullum
    All-rounder Rehan Ahmed has featured in only three first-class matches for Leicestershire - taking nine wickets and making 195 runs

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher