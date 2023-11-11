    বাংলা

    England sign off with victory, Pakistan eliminated

    England had already been eliminated after six defeats in seven matches in a debacle that has prompted demands for an overhaul of their one-day squad

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Nov 2023, 04:53 PM
    Updated : 11 Nov 2023, 04:53 PM

    Current champions England ended their dismal World Cup campaign with a 93-run victory over Pakistan on Saturday, denying the 1992 champions the miracle they needed to make it to the last four of the showpiece 50-overs tournament.

    Electing to bat at Eden Gardens, England racked up a solid 337-9, with three of their top four batters smashing fifties in their third 300-plus total of the tournament.

    Jonny Bairstow (59), Joe Root (60) and Ben Stokes (84) made half-centuries in a display that left their fans wishing the batters could have produced similar efforts more often in the tournament.

    Pakistan were all out for 244 in the 44th over and bowed out of the tournament after their fifth loss in nine matches.

    New Zealand have joined India, South Africa and Australia in the semi-finals.           

