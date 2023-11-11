England sign off with victory, Pakistan eliminated

Current champions England ended their dismal World Cup campaign with a 93-run victory over Pakistan on Saturday, denying the 1992 champions the miracle they needed to make it to the last four of the showpiece 50-overs tournament.

England had already been eliminated after six defeats in seven matches in a debacle that has prompted demands for an overhaul of their one-day squad.

Electing to bat at Eden Gardens, England racked up a solid 337-9, with three of their top four batters smashing fifties in their third 300-plus total of the tournament.