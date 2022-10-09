Hales, Buttler lead England to win over Australia in T20 run-fest

Openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler blasted half-centuries to lead England to an eight-run win over Australia on Sunday in the first of three warm-up games before the T20 World Cup starts later this month.

England powered to 208-6 after losing the toss, a commanding total which proved too much for Australia despite a gallant 44-ball 73 from David Warner.

The world champions scored 200-9 in their 20 overs, disappointing a 25,755-strong crowd starved of international cricket for nearly three years due to strict border controls in Western Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The way we defended our score was outstanding," said man-of-the-match Hales.

"It looked like the game was getting away from us, so to drag it back like that was really impressive."