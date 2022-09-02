Wife accuses Bangladesh cricketer Al-Amin Hossain of torture for dowry

Cricketer Al-Amin Hossain has been charged in a criminal case by his wife with torturing, assaulting and driving her out with their children for dowry.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan on Friday admitted the charges pressed by Ishrat Jahan, the wife, and ordered Mirpur Model Police Station Sub-Inspector Md Sohel Rana to investigate than and file a report on Sept 21, Sub-Inspector Sheikh Rakibul Islam said.

Police recorded the case on Friday after Ishrat visited the station on Thursday. She alleged in the case that Al-Amin had been torturing her physically and mentally for quite some time. He beat her up in a bloody assault on Aug 25 for Tk 2 million in dowry, according to the charges.