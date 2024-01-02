Australia bid for Pakistan sweep in Warner Week

Australia will go for the tried and tested as they look to sweep Pakistan in their three-match series and send veteran opener David Warner out a winner at his home ground in his final Test this week.

Pat Cummins confirmed on Tuesday that the same team that won the first Test in Perth by 360 runs and the second in Melbourne by 79 runs would take the field for the final clash at Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

The Australia captain said that Warner, who has sometimes divided opinion even in his own country, fully deserved to end his test career on his own terms in his 112th match in the longest format.

"Warner Week has started," Cummins told reporters. "I think he's our greatest three-form player.

"Three formats over a decade, two 50-over World Cups, one T20 World Cup and in all those campaigns he was front and centre and a big reason for it. Playing more than 100 tests puts him in an elite category in all three formats.

"Every time he walks out there, he's competitive, ready to go, so just a champion of Australian sport and hopefully he gets a good send off this week."