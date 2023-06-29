ECB calls for 500,000 pounds fine for Yorkshire over Rafiq case

Yorkshire should be fined 500,000 pounds ($636,600) and have points deducted over their handling of racism allegations made by former player Azeem Rafiq, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) told a hearing on Tuesday.

The recommendations were made to an independent Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) panel, British media reported, after Yorkshire admitted to four amended charges of bringing the game into disrepute earlier this year.

Rafiq, a former England Under-19s captain of Pakistani descent, told a British parliamentary committee in 2021 of "inhuman" treatment at Yorkshire and said he had been a victim of institutional racism at the club.