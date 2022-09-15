Pakistan bet on fast bowler Afridi to be fit for World Cup

Pakistan included Shaheen Afridi in their 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia, hoping the pace spearhead will recover in time from a knee injury for the tournament that starts next month.

Left-arm fast bowler Afridi was ruled out of the recently-concluded Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates due to the injury despite being named in the preliminary squad by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Afridi has travelled to London for rehabilitation and the PCB said the 22-year-old is expected to join the Pakistan squad in Brisbane on Oct 15.

"We are receiving encouraging reports about Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is likely to resume bowling early next month," said chief selector Muhammad Wasim.