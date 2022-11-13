Stokes steers England to second T20 World Cup title

All-rounder Sam Curran was player-of-the-match after finishing with miserly figures of 3-12 as Pakistan collapsed late to finish on 137 for eight, having been sent in to bat by England captain Jos Buttler.

He was also named player-of-the-tournament after consistent brilliance in death bowling.

"Very special but I don't think I should be getting this, I think the way Stokesy played there -- to get a 50 in the final, he does it so many times for us," said Curran.

"We are going to enjoy this occasion, very special."

NERVOUS MOMENTS

The heavy rain forecast never hit the MCG as England endured some nervous moments before Stokes struck a single off Mohammad Washim to seal victory with six balls to spare.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid did the early damage for England with two wickets, including the key scalp of captain Babar Azam for 32, before Pakistan crumbled in the final overs, losing 4-10.

Pakistan will wonder what might have been, with talismanic paceman Shaheen Afridi breaking down with injury and leaving the field after catching Harry Brook for 20 in the deep.

He returned to bowl one dot ball but could not go on, and it proved a turning point as Stokes and Moeen Ali (19) pushed England well ahead of the required run-rate in an attack on the bowlers.

"Our bowling is one of the best in the world. But for the unfortunate injury to Shaheen Afridi, it could have been a different result," said Pakistan captain Babar.

Earlier, it was Curran setting the tone for England as he had opener Rizwan chopping onto his stumps for 15, breaking a 29-run opening partnership with Babar.