Kuldeep, Siraj shine as India claim ODI series win over Sri Lanka

India's Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj wreaked havoc with the ball as the hosts completed a four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka to triumph in the One-Day International series with a game to spare at Eden Gardens on Thursday.

After electing to bat, Sri Lanka were dismissed for 215 before KL Rahul (64 not out) helped India chase down their target with 40 balls remaining in another comfortable win to follow Tuesday's 67-run victory.

Kuldeep (3-51) wrecked Sri Lanka's top and middle order, taking the wickets of Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka before Siraj (3-30) joined the party to finish off the visitors.