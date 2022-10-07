Warner, Starc help Australia sweep T20 series v Windies

Australia's David Warner smashed an incendiary half-century and Mitchell Starc claimed 4-20 to help the hosts beat West Indies by 31 runs in the second Twenty20 International and complete a 2-0 series sweep in Brisbane on Friday.

Warner got Australia off to a flyer with his stroke-filled 75 and Tim David belted 42 off 20 balls down the order to power them to 178-7 after being put in to bat.

Starc led Australia's spirited defence of the total with career-best figures, while Josh Hazlewood conceded only 19 runs in his four overs even if he finished without a wicket.

Johnson Charles (29) and Brandon King (23) could not convert their starts and lack of a partnership hurt West Indies, who finished on 147-8.