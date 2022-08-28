Green takes five as Australia crush Zimbabwe in ODI opener

A maiden five-wicket haul by seamer Cameron Green on Sunday set Australia up for a five-wicket victory in the first one-day international against Zimbabwe in Townsville, which is hosting the first series between the sides Down Under since 2004.

Sent in to bat in blustery overcast conditions, the 13th-ranked tourists were bowled out in 47.3 overs for 200. The total never threatened Australia's experienced batting unit, which accelerated to 201-5 with 99 balls to spare.

Sloppy fielding allowed Zimbabwe's fragile top-order to make a promising start, easing to 61-1 by the first drinks break with Innocent Kaia caught and bowled for 17 by Mitchell Marsh.