    বাংলা

    Green takes five as Australia crush Zimbabwe in ODI opener

    Australia lost five wickets and chased down the total of 200 with 99 balls to spare

    Reuters
    Published : 28 August 2022, 07:19 AM
    Updated : 28 August 2022, 07:19 AM

    A maiden five-wicket haul by seamer Cameron Green on Sunday set Australia up for a five-wicket victory in the first one-day international against Zimbabwe in Townsville, which is hosting the first series between the sides Down Under since 2004.

    Sent in to bat in blustery overcast conditions, the 13th-ranked tourists were bowled out in 47.3 overs for 200. The total never threatened Australia's experienced batting unit, which accelerated to 201-5 with 99 balls to spare.

    Sloppy fielding allowed Zimbabwe's fragile top-order to make a promising start, easing to 61-1 by the first drinks break with Innocent Kaia caught and bowled for 17 by Mitchell Marsh.

    After Adam Zampa (3-57) spun two quick wickets, 21-year-old Wesley Madhevere (72) batted cautiously with skipper Regis Chakabva (31), sharing in a partnership of 63.

    The lower-order capitulated spectacularly though, swinging wildly against Green (5-33), whose entire haul came from catches in the deep while the final four wickets combined for 12 runs.

    A tribute to former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds, who died in a car accident outside Townsville in May, preceded the hosts' innings, which started emphatically with a boundary from the first ball.

    David Warner and Steve Smith (48 not out) batted with freedom in pursuit of a low target after Aaron Finch departed for 15.

    Warner survived a dropped catch on 36 off Sikandar Raza, and two balls later he walked after wicketkeeper Chakabva immediately reviewed for caught-behind.

    However, the review was deemed to have insufficient evidence to overturn the not-out decision, causing the opener to trudge back out to the middle.

    The off-spinner soon had his man though, clean bowling Warner for 57.

    Australia's middle-order faltered, conceding three wickets to Ryan Burl's leg-breaks, but Glenn Maxwell bludgeoned 32 from 9 balls to seal the game.

    The three-match series continues in Townsville on Wednesday.

    RELATED STORIES
    India coach Dravid recovers from COVID to take charge in UAE
    India coach Dravid recovers from COVID
    He has taken charge of the team in the United Arab Emirates for the Asia Cup campaign, BCCI says
    England's second Test win over South Africa sets 'benchmark', says Stokes
    England's win over S Africa sets 'benchmark': Stokes
    Having taken a first-innings lead of 264, England bowled out South Africa for 179 to earn their fifth win in six Tests
    Ageless Anderson helps England beat South Africa by an innings
    Anderson bowls England to victory over S Africa
    England respond to S Africa's big win at Lord's with a commanding win of their own in the second Test to leave the series in balance
    Recent run drought impacted my mental health, says India's Kohli
    Recent run drought impacted my mental health: Kohli
    The former Indian captain has endured a prolonged lean patch and failed to register an international century since scoring his 70th in a test match in Nov 2019

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher