Mosaddek to lead Tigers in T20 series decider against Zimbabwe

After leading the team for the first time in two matches, Sohan sustained a fracture on the left index finger while keeping wickets. His gritty 26-ball 42 was Bangladesh’s only high point in the first match on Saturday which the visitors lost by 17 runs chasing Zimbabwe’s massive 205.

Mosaddek will be Bangladesh’s ninth T20 skipper and leading the Tigers for the first time. The 26-year-old will draw inspiration from his success as captain in age-group cricket, domestic matches and warmups.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board or BCB is yet to name a replacement for Sohan for the ODIs.