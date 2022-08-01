    বাংলা

    Mosaddek to lead Tigers in T20 series decider against Zimbabwe

    Mahmudullah returns to the fold but not as captain

    Published : 1 August 2022, 01:16 PM
    Updated : 1 August 2022, 01:16 PM

    Bangladesh allrounder Mosaddek Hossain has been handed the captaincy for the series-deciding third Twenty20 match against Zimbabwe after Nurul Islam Sohan suffered a finger injury.

    The news follows Mosaddek’s spectacular 5-20, his maiden five-for, in Sunday’s second match as Bangladesh drew the series level 1-1 with a commanding seven-wicket victory at the Harare Sporting Club.

    The selectors made another interesting move by replacing Sohan in the team with Mahmudullah, who had handed over the captaincy to the wicketkeeper-batsman ahead of the tour.

    Mahmudullah was rested from the 20-over games but travelled to the southern African country as part of the one-day squad.

    After leading the team for the first time in two matches, Sohan sustained a fracture on the left index finger while keeping wickets. His gritty 26-ball 42 was Bangladesh’s only high point in the first match on Saturday which the visitors lost by 17 runs chasing Zimbabwe’s massive 205.

    Mosaddek will be Bangladesh’s ninth T20 skipper and leading the Tigers for the first time. The 26-year-old will draw inspiration from his success as captain in age-group cricket, domestic matches and warmups.

    The Bangladesh Cricket Board or BCB is yet to name a replacement for Sohan for the ODIs.

