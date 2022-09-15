Pope says McCullum helped him overcome fear of getting out

England batsman Ollie Pope has credited head coach Brendon McCullum with helping him overcome the fear of losing his wicket in Test cricket, saying the New Zealander changed his mindset.

Playing in his new number three position, the 24-year-old enjoyed a memorable summer being one of England's five century-makers following his 145 against New Zealand at Trent Bridge.

"... From a mindset point of view, I think it's more that I had some good chats with Baz (McCullum) actually, and he's been very much, 'stop fearing getting out in test cricket'," Pope told British media.