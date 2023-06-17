Khawaja leads Australian revival in Ashes afternoon session

An unbeaten 84 from opener Usman Khawaja helped Australia rebuild from some early losses to sit on 188-4 at tea on day two of the opening Ashes Test at Edgbaston, with England still boasting a first innings lead of 205.

Ben Stokes had secured the prized wicket of talisman Steve Smith to leave Australia struggling on 78-3 at lunch, following Stuart Broad's two wickets in two balls to remove David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne.

Khawaja, helped by Travis Head who scored 50, helped keep England at bay however, leaving the first Test tantalisingly poised with one session of the second day still to come.