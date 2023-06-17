    বাংলা

    Khawaja leads Australian revival in Ashes afternoon session

    Ben Stokes had secured the prized wicket of talisman Steve Smith to leave Australia struggling on 78-3 at lunch

    Reuters
    Published : 17 June 2023, 03:29 PM
    Updated : 17 June 2023, 03:29 PM

    An unbeaten 84 from opener Usman Khawaja helped Australia rebuild from some early losses to sit on 188-4 at tea on day two of the opening Ashes Test at Edgbaston, with England still boasting a first innings lead of 205. 

    Ben Stokes had secured the prized wicket of talisman Steve Smith to leave Australia struggling on 78-3 at lunch, following Stuart Broad's two wickets in two balls to remove David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne. 

    Khawaja, helped by Travis Head who scored 50, helped keep England at bay however, leaving the first Test tantalisingly poised with one session of the second day still to come. 

    Saturday's overcast conditions early on at Edgbaston favoured swing bowlers, movement that opener Warner could not handle as he played onto his stumps having scored nine - falling to Broad for the 15th time in his Test career. 

    Veteran Broad swung another into Labuschagne the very next ball, catching the edge of the top-ranked test cricketer's bat, with the catch brilliantly taken by Jonny Bairstow behind the stumps. It was Labuschagne's first-ever golden duck in international Test cricket. 

    Smith then fell relatively cheaply just before lunch to the pace of Stokes for 16. 

    But Head released the shackles for Australia after the break as conditions stayed more sunny and favourable for batting, targeting the bowling of Moeen Ali especially. He failed to get hold of one on-side drive, however, and Zak Crawley took a fine catch to end his innings. 

    Cameron Green looked shaky after coming to the crease but eased into the match and stayed alongside Khawaja, who has already amassed his highest ever score in England.

    RELATED STORIES
    England pick Broad, Moeen for first Ashes Test
    England pick Broad, Moeen for first Ashes Test
    James Anderson, Broad and Ollie Robinson will lead the pace attack with Moeen, who retired from Tests in 2021
    Ashes 2019 - Third Test - England v Australia - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - August 22, 2019 Australia's Usman Khawaja reacts after losing his wicket
    Khawaja heads to England with low expectations
    Khawaja has a batting average of 19.66 from six Tests in England, less than half his career average of 47.81
    Cricket - Ashes - First Test - England v Australia - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - June 16, 2023 England's Joe Root acknowledges fans as he walks off the field on 118 runs after England declare on 393 runs for 8 wickets Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
    Root proves slow and steady still just as useful for England
    A superb century from Joe Root helped England race to 393-8 before declaring on the opening day of the first Ashes Test
    Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - Australia v England - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia - December 16, 2021 Australia's David Warner walks off after losing his wicket REUTERS/Morgan Sette/File Photo
    Australia should consider moving Warner down the order: Vaughan
    Warner has managed just one hundred as an opener in more than three years in the longest format

    Opinion

    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Elders: the pillars of society
    Tasneem Hossain
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp
    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production