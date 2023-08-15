    বাংলা

    England to host Zimbabwe in one-off Test in 2025

    It will be the first time Zimbabwe travel to England for bilateral cricket since 2003

    Reuters
    Published : 15 August 2023, 11:00 AM
    Updated : 15 August 2023, 11:00 AM

    England will host Zimbabwe in a one-off four-day Test match in 2025 as part of a concerted effort to improve relations between the two cricket boards, officials said on Tuesday.

    It will be the first time Zimbabwe travel to England for bilateral cricket since 2003, when England fast bowler James Anderson took 5-73 on his debut at Lord's.

    "We are committed to developing a closer relationship with Zimbabwe Cricket and the announcement of this Test against our England Men’s team is a step in that ambition," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive officer Richard Gould said in a media release.

    Zimbabwe have not played an away Test against England, India or Australia since 2003.

    "The significance and magnitude of this tour cannot be overemphasised, and I would like to say a huge thank you to the ECB for committing to the resumption of cricketing relations between our countries that date back to the introduction of the game in Zimbabwe in the 1890s," Zimbabwe Cricket managing director Givemore Makoni said.

    "The experience of playing a Test match against a top team like England is massive for the current generation of our players, coming at a time when our game as a whole is on an upward trajectory."

    The Test will be played from May 28-31 at a venue which is still to be confirmed.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ashes - Fifth Test - England v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - July 29, 2023 England's Stuart Broad gestures after announcing his retirement from cricket at the end of play on day 3 Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
    Broad to retire after Ashes series
    He made his Test debut in 2007 against Sri Lanka and has also played 121 one-day and 56 T20 internationals
    Courtesy: Cricket Australia
    India to host Aussies ahead of WC
    Australia will visit India for a three-match ODI series starting on Sep 22, which will be held in Mohali, Indore and Rajkot
    Cricket - Ashes - Fourth Test - England v Australia - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - Jul 23, 2023 General view as ground staff remove the covers ahead of the days play on day 5.
    Australia digests 'hollow' Ashes retention in Manchester rain
    Despite being robbed of victory by the weather, England have only themselves to blame for being on the wrong side of history, a Sydney Morning Herald article says
    Cricket - Ashes - Fourth Test - England v Australia - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - Jul 21, 2023 England's Mark Wood celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Travis Head.
    Australia trail by 162, struggle to fend off Wood
    A hostile spell of bowling from Mark Wood helped restrict Australia to 113-4 in their second innings on day three of the thrilling fourth Ashes test

    Opinion

    The day I met Sheikh Mujib
    Could Argentine radical libertarian Javier Milei win the presidency?
    US loss of AAA badge a reminder of 'regime shift' for govt debt
    'Greenlash' fuels fears for Europe's environmental ambitions