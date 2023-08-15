England to host Zimbabwe in one-off Test in 2025

England will host Zimbabwe in a one-off four-day Test match in 2025 as part of a concerted effort to improve relations between the two cricket boards, officials said on Tuesday.

It will be the first time Zimbabwe travel to England for bilateral cricket since 2003, when England fast bowler James Anderson took 5-73 on his debut at Lord's.

"We are committed to developing a closer relationship with Zimbabwe Cricket and the announcement of this Test against our England Men’s team is a step in that ambition," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive officer Richard Gould said in a media release.