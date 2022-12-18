India take 1-0 series lead over Bangladesh with comprehensive win

India took a 1-0 lead in their two-test series against Bangladesh after securing a comprehensive victory in the first test in Chittagong on Sunday, beating the hosts by 188 runs.

Chasing a target of 513, Bangladesh were bowled out for 324 in the morning session of day five as Axar Patel picked four wickets in the second innings while Kuldeep Yadav took three.

Opener Zakir Hasan was the top-scorer for the hosts having struck a century on his test debut on day four, while captain Shakib Al Hasan provided late entertainment to the home crowd with his 84-run display, which featured six fours and six sixes.

The victory came as a confidence boost to India, who lost the one-day international series 2-1 against the same opponents days before the opening test.

"It was a hard-fought test match and we had to really work hard for this win," said stand-in captain KL Rahul, who took charge in place of the injured Rohit Sharma.