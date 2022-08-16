Stokes wants England to stick to their guns over 'Bazball'

England Test captain Ben Stokes says he hopes his team has retained their "venom" ahead of the start of the three-match series against South Africa which begins at Lord's on Wednesday.

There has been a lot of chatter about England's attacking style of play, nicknamed 'Bazball' because of new coach Brendon McCullum, that swept them to four wins in a row in June-July, each time successfully chasing over 275 to win against New Zealand and India.

South Africa skipper Dean Elgar suggested England's all-out attack with the bat was unsustainable and would eventually see them fail, but Stokes says the die has been cast and they will not waiver from their plans.

"The opposition seem to be doing a lot of the talking at the moment about it," Stokes told reporters on Tuesday. "We just concentrate on what we do. We've got a style of play, they've got a style of play.