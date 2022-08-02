Robinson returns to England Test squad for South Africa series

Sam Billings, who had been cover for concussed wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, drops out of the squad that beat India by seven wickets last month - a fourth win in a row under the new leadership of coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.

Robinson’s last test was against Australia in Hobart in January. He has 39 wickets at an average of 21.28 in his nine appearances to date.

The squad is for the first two matches of the series at Lord's and then Old Trafford (Aug. 25-29) and will be reassessed ahead of the third and final game at The Oval (Sept. 8-12).