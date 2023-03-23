Zampa bowls Australia to ODI series victory over India

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa took four wickets as Australia beat India by 21 runs to clinch the three-match one-day international series 2-1 on Wednesday.

Electing to bat, Australia could not capitalise on a strong start and were bowled out for 269 in 49 overs on a slow track at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Their bowlers, led by Zampa, did an excellent job defending the total and bowled out India for 248 in 49.1 overs as Australia exacted a modicum of revenge after losing the four-Test series 2-1.

"It's been an enjoyable tour," said Steve Smith, leading Australia in the absence of Pat Cummins who stayed in Sydney to be with his mother who died this month.

"The spinners bowled beautifully, really good performance."

Zampa was adjudged player-of-the-match but fellow spinner Ashton Agar turned the game on its head by removing Virat Kohli, whose 54 was the highest score by a batsman from either side, and Suryakumar Yadav in successive deliveries.