New Zealand to play Tests in Karachi, Multan in first leg of Pakistan tour

New Zealand will play two Tests and three one-day internationals on their tour of Pakistan starting in December, before returning to the country next April for five Twenty20 internationals and five ODIs, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Monday.

The Black Caps will be the third major side to tour the Asian country this year after Australia played a full series in March-April and England featured in seven T20Is in September-October. England also return to play three Tests in December.

New Zealand had abandoned their tour of the nation last year over security concerns, prompting England to follow suit.