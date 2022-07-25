Playing all formats will become tough, says De Kock

South Africa's Quinton de Kock says it will become difficult for players to participate in all three formats of cricket if more games continue to be added to the sport's packed schedule.

Cricket's busy calendar attracted criticism when England all-rounder Ben Stokes announced his retirement from one-day internationals (ODI) this month.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram last week said he understood the reasons behind Stokes's decision, while ex-England captain Nasser Hussain described the global cricket schedule as "madness".