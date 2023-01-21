    বাংলা

    Shami shines as India beat New Zealand by eight wickets to seal series

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Jan 2023, 02:52 PM
    Updated : 21 Jan 2023, 02:52 PM

    India's Mohammed Shami led an incredible bowling performance as his team beat New Zealand by eight wickets to seal the one-day international series with a game to spare in Raipur on Saturday. 

    India got off to a solid start as they reduced New Zealand to 15-5 inside 11 overs after a top-order batting collapse. 

    Glenn Phillips then added 36 runs and Michael Santner made 27 before New Zealand were bowled out for 108 inside 35 overs, with Shami picking up 3-18 while Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar bagged two wickets each. 

    Captain Rohit Sharma scored a half century and Shubman Gill was unbeaten on 40 as India wrapped up a series victory, having won the first match by 12 runs in Hyderabad. 

    The final ODI will be held in Indore on Tuesday before the teams play three Twenty20 internationals.

