New Zealand reach World Cup semis, Australia win and wait

New Zealand became the first team to reach the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals with a victory over Ireland on Friday but Australia face a wait to see if they will be staying in the tournament despite a nervy win over Afghanistan.

A Kane Williamson half-century and a spin-bowling assault fired the Black Caps to a 35-run victory at the Adelaide Oval which sealed one of the top two spots in Group 1 and a place in the last four.

Glenn Maxwell scored an unbeaten half century and spinner Adam Zampa took a crucial 2-22 as defending champions Australia later joined New Zealand on seven points after a win by just four runs over the Afghans at the same venue.

It was not, however, enough to raise their net run rate above that of England, who now need only to beat Sri Lanka in their final Super 12 match in Sydney on Saturday to take the other semi-final berth from the group.