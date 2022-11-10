Trouble at the top ends India's World Cup hopes

As India lick their wounds after the 10-wicket shellacking by England in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup on Thursday, the inaugural champions would be thoroughly justified in thinking their misfiring opening pair have let them down.

Rohit Sharma's men beat arch-rivals Pakistan in their opener and breezed into the last four as Group 2 winners before Jos Buttler's England dismantled them in a ruthless manner at the Adelaide Oval.

The opening pair of Rohit and KL Rahul once again failed to give India a strong start, falling for five and 27 respectively.

Half-centuries by Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya helped India to a modest 168-6 but the target was chased down with ridiculous ease after an England record unbeaten 170-run opening stand between Buttler and Alex Hales.

"You need strong starts in T20 cricket," India head coach Rahul Dravid said after the deflating loss.