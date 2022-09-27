Bangladesh pacer Al-Amin Hossain gets bail in domestic violence case

Al-Amin Hossain, who has played as a fast bowler for the Bangladesh national cricket team, has received bail in a domestic violence case filed by his wife Israt Jahan.
Al-Amin surrendered to the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s court on Tuesday and made the bail petition.
Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin accepted the petition, setting the bond at Tk 5,000, according to Gautam Chandra Das, the court clerk.
On Sept 7, Israt lodged a complaint against her husband with the same court. After scrutinising the plaintiff’s statement, the court took the matter into consideration and ordered Al-Amin to appear before it on Sept 27.
Israt had previously filed a written complaint with Mirpur Model Police Station, accusing Al-Amin of inflicting physical violence on her and demanding a dowry. The complaint was then recorded as a case at the police station on Sept 1. Al-Amin received anticipatory bail in the case.
Israt petitioned to block Al-Amin from ‘throwing their two children out of their home’ and demanded monthly child support payments and the payment of incidental costs, such as education.
According to the case dossier, Israt and Al-Amin were married on Dec 26, 2012. The couple have two sons. Israt says Al-Amin does not contact her and their children for extended periods and does not pay for their sustenance either. On Aug 25, Al-Amin allegedly came home around 10:30 pm and demanded Tk 2 million as a dowry.
“When Israt Jahan refused, Al-Amin beat her, injuring her on several parts of her body. He said he would not raise a family. Israt Jahan then called 999 for help. Police came and rescued her," the dossier said.
Israt was admitted to Dhaka’s Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital for treatment and filed the complaint with the Mirpur Model Police Station.
According to the case files, Al-Amin contacted Israt through his mother, saying that he no longer wanted to raise a family with Israt and would not pay child support either. If necessary, he said he would throw his wife out of the home and divorce her through the Islamic practice of talaq.
Israt said that Al-Amin’s actions were spurred by an extramarital affair.
Al-Amin had previously received eight weeks of anticipatory bail from the High Court against Israt’s case. He denied the charges and levied accusations against Israt to the media.