Bangladesh pacer Al-Amin Hossain gets bail in domestic violence case

Al-Amin Hossain, who has played as a fast bowler for the Bangladesh national cricket team, has received bail in a domestic violence case filed by his wife Israt Jahan.

Al-Amin surrendered to the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s court on Tuesday and made the bail petition.

Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin accepted the petition, setting the bond at Tk 5,000, according to Gautam Chandra Das, the court clerk.

On Sept 7, Israt lodged a complaint against her husband with the same court. After scrutinising the plaintiff’s statement, the court took the matter into consideration and ordered Al-Amin to appear before it on Sept 27.