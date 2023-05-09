Kishan replaces Rahul in India squad for WTC final

Ishan Kishan will replace the injured KL Rahul in India's squad for next month's World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Monday.

Rahul was ruled out of the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season and the WTC final after tearing a tendon in his right leg while fielding for the Lucknow Super Giants.

"After consultations with specialists, it has been decided that Rahul will undergo surgery at the earliest followed by rehab at the National Cricket Academy for the same," the BCCI said.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Ishan Kishan as KL Rahul's replacement."