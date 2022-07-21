July 22 2022

    South Africa all-rounder Phehlukwayo out of ODI series v England

    South Africa all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo will miss the final two matches of the One-Day International series against England as he is put through return to play protocols following a concussion in the first game on Tuesday, officials confirmed.

    >>Reuters
    Published : 21 July 2022, 1:40 PM
    Updated : 21 July 2022, 1:40 PM

    Phehlukwayocollided with captain Keshav Maharaj in the field as his head struck thelatter’s shoulder, leading to a cut on the chin and a concussion in SouthAfrica’s 62-run win at Chester-le-Street.

    He wasreplaced in the game by Dwaine Pretorius, who was able to bowl as a concussionsubstitute, but did not have much joy as he returned figures of 0-26 in threeovers.

    Phehlukwayowill now hope to be fit for the start of the three-match Twenty20 Internationalseries that begins on Wednesday. The last two ODIs will be played on Friday andSunday.

