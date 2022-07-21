South Africa all-rounder Phehlukwayo out of ODI series v England

Michael Bracewell has continued the remarkable start to his short format career for New Zealand with a hat-trick in his maiden over in Twenty20 international cricket.
Phehlukwayocollided with captain Keshav Maharaj in the field as his head struck thelatter’s shoulder, leading to a cut on the chin and a concussion in SouthAfrica’s 62-run win at Chester-le-Street.
He wasreplaced in the game by Dwaine Pretorius, who was able to bowl as a concussionsubstitute, but did not have much joy as he returned figures of 0-26 in threeovers.
Phehlukwayowill now hope to be fit for the start of the three-match Twenty20 Internationalseries that begins on Wednesday. The last two ODIs will be played on Friday andSunday.