    India coach Dravid recovers from COVID to take charge in UAE

    He has taken charge of the team in the United Arab Emirates for the Asia Cup campaign, BCCI says

    Reuters
    Published : 28 August 2022, 06:49 AM
    Updated : 28 August 2022, 06:49 AM

    India head coach Rahul Dravid has taken charge of the team in the United Arab Emirates for the Asia Cup campaign after recovering from COVID-19, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Sunday.

    India batting great Dravid tested positive on Tuesday before the team's departure to the UAE for the six-team Twenty20 tournament.

    The BCCI had named VVS Laxman, who heads the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, as assistant coach in Dravid's absence.

    Dravid "has tested negative for COVID-19 and has joined the team in Dubai" while Laxman has returned to Bengaluru, the BCCI said in a statement.

    India will open their Asia Cup title defence on Sunday with their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan.

