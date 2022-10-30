    বাংলা

    Bangladesh hold nerve to edge out Zimbabwe in last-over thriller

    The match went down to the wire as the Tigers clinched a 3-run win after a dramatic final over in Brisbane

    Sports Desk
    Bangladesh came out on top in a nerve-racking contest against Zimbabwe in Brisbane to seal their second win of the Twenty20 World Cup.

    Chasing a target of 151 for victory, the Zimbabweans, fresh from a stunning last-gasp win over Pakistan, found themselves reeling at 35 for four in the power play as Tigers' pace spearheads Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman tore through the top order with two wickets apiece.

    But a defiant knock by Sean Williams (64 off 42) kept Zimbabwe in the hunt and ultimately laid the foundation for a dramatic finale. Williams was eventually run out by a superb piece of fielding by Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan in the penultimate over.

    However, the stage was set for a grandstand finish with Zimbabwe needing 16 runs to win as Mosaddek Hossain stepped up to bowl the last over. Richard Ngarava smashed a six over fine-leg as the Zimbabweans managed to eke out 11 runs before Blessing Muzarabani was out stumped off the final ball, or so it initially seemed.

    As the Bangladeshi players wheeled away in celebration, the TV umpire found that keeper Nurul Hasan had collected the ball in front of the stumps before dislodging the bails.

    A no-ball was subsequently declared, providing a free-hit to the Zimbabweans who now needed 5 runs off the last ball. But Mosaddek kept his cool and beat Muzarabani's bat with his final delivery to secure a famous win for the Tigers.

    Earlier, a career-best 71 by opener Najmul Hossain Shanto propelled Bangladesh to a competitive total of 150 after the Tigers elected to bat first on a dry surface at the Gabba.

