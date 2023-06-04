Tongue takes five wickets as England crush Ireland

Seamer Josh Tongue took five wickets to help England thrash Ireland by 10 wickets in the one-off Test at Lord's on Saturday ahead of the Ashes series against Australia, but the visitors salvaged some pride with a brave batting effort on the third day.

Having bowled out Ireland for 172 in their first innings, England effectively batted them out of the match when they declared on 524-4 with a huge lead of 352 runs after Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett made big centuries on Friday.

Resuming on 97-3, Harry Tector got Ireland off to a strong start, scoring 51 off 98 balls before holing out to point for debutant Tongue's fourth wicket of the innings.