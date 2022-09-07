'Serial cramper' Green hopeful for second New Zealand ODI

"It was obviously not great (for taste). It’s just really high in salt and it helps you kind of trick your muscle that there’s actually a lot of salt when you don’t (have)," he said.



Despite Green's struggles, Australia's selectors are backing the prodigious talent to become a regular all-formats player.



Playing his 11th ODI, Green's maiden half-century against Kane Williamson's side was another milestone for the rising Western Australian who is already a key part of Pat Cummins's Test team.



Though missing out on selection for the T20 World Cup, Green will travel with the Aaron Finch-captained squad to India for three T20 matches starting Sept. 21 in Mohali.