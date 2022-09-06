Stage set for series decider between England and South Africa

England and South Africa go into Thursday’s final Test at The Oval without key batsmen as each looks to secure a series that is intriguingly poised at 1-1 after emphatic victories by both sides.

South Africa won the first Test at Lord’s by an innings and 12 runs, before England, led by the captain marvel Ben Stokes, thrashed the tourists by an innings and 85 runs at Old Trafford.

The dust has settled on that encounter and in the interim both teams have lost an important member of their middle order, with England’s Jonny Bairstow having suffered a freak leg injury playing golf and South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen nursing a fractured finger.

Both seam attacks are world class, and for the third test running it is likely that the bat – and who can get first innings runs – will decide the outcome.