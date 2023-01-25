Opener Gill's maturity impresses India captain Rohit

Gill and fellow centurion Rohit forged a 212-run stand on Tuesday to set up a 3-0 series sweep as India dethroned New Zealand as the top-ranked one-day team.

"He understands his batting, he paces his innings well," Rohit told reporters after their 90-run victory in Indore.

"That is what you want in one-day cricket. You want to go big, you want to go deep in your innings. He has shown that. He has got big hundreds."

Gill smashed a career-best 208 against New Zealand on a flat track in Hyderabad and was adjudged Player of the Series for his aggregate of 360 from three innings.

"No matter how flat the pitch is, to get a double hundred is not easy. In that game, the next best score (by a team mate) was 34," Rohit said.

"It shows that he was calculative and he knows that he needs to bat deep.