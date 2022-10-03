    বাংলা

    India's Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup with injury

    India's pace spearhead was earlier ruled out of the ongoing home series against South Africa after his back injury flared up

    Reuters
    Published : 3 Oct 2022, 03:19 PM
    Updated : 3 Oct 2022, 03:19 PM

    India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup due to a back injury, the country's cricket board (BCCI) announced on Monday.

    Bumrah, who played two T20 home matches against Australia last month, was ruled out against the ongoing home series against South Africa after the injury flared up. The 28-year-old had also missed the Asia Cup due to the injury.

    "The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

    "The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists."

    The BCCI said they will be naming a replacement for Bumrah in the squad for the tournament soon. India begin their campaign on Oct. 23 against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne.

    Bumrah's absence is another huge blow to India who also lost all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to a knee injury that required surgery last month.

    Mohammed Siraj came in as a replacement for Bumrah in the South Africa series while seamers Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar were named as standby players when India announced its squad last month.

    India, who won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, failed to advance to the knockout stages of last year's tournament.

    RELATED STORIES
    Australia's David hopes to inspire others on unusual career path
    David hopes to inspire others
    The Singapore-born 26-year-old is now relishing being part of the Australian setup
    India beat South Africa by 16 runs to clinch T20 series
    India beat S Africa by 16 runs to clinch T20 series
    Chasing 237, the visitors fell short as India's dominating batting performance helped them to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series
    England crush Pakistan in seventh T20 to take series
    England crush Pakistan to take T20 series
    England lost openers cheaply after being asked to bat before Malan and Harry Brook shared an unbeaten stand
    India's Bumrah set to miss T20 World Cup with injury
    India's Bumrah set to miss T20 WC with injury
    BCCI spokespersons declined to confirm if Bumrah had been ruled out of it, with one saying only that the bowler would miss the South Africa series

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher