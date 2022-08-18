Erwee notches half-century as S Africa close in lead at Lord's

Opener Sarel Erwee notched up his second half-century as South Africa moved into the ascendancy at tea on the second day of the first Test against England at Lord’s, heading into the interval on 158 for two, seven runs behind their hosts' first innings total.

Erwee is unbeaten on 60 and will resume in the final session with Aiden Markram, on 16, as the pair look to propel the tourists into a sizeable first innings lead.

Captain Dean Elgar was the first wicket to fall in somewhat fortuitous circumstances for England when a James Anderson delivery struck him on the thigh pad, and ricocheted off his arm and back onto the stumps.

Keegan Petersen scored 24 and put on 53 for the second wicket with Erwee before he went too hard with his hands and edged seamer Matthew Potts to Jonny Bairstow at third slip.