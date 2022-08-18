    বাংলা

    Erwee notches half-century as S Africa close in lead at Lord's

    Erwee is unbeaten on 60 and will resume in the final session with Aiden Markram

    Reuters
    Opener Sarel Erwee notched up his second half-century as South Africa moved into the ascendancy at tea on the second day of the first Test against England at Lord’s, heading into the interval on 158 for two, seven runs behind their hosts' first innings total.

    Erwee is unbeaten on 60 and will resume in the final session with Aiden Markram, on 16, as the pair look to propel the tourists into a sizeable first innings lead.

    Captain Dean Elgar was the first wicket to fall in somewhat fortuitous circumstances for England when a James Anderson delivery struck him on the thigh pad, and ricocheted off his arm and back onto the stumps.

    Keegan Petersen scored 24 and put on 53 for the second wicket with Erwee before he went too hard with his hands and edged seamer Matthew Potts to Jonny Bairstow at third slip.

    England were bowled out for 165 earlier on Thursday, having resumed at the start of the second day on 116 for six. Only 32 overs of play were possible on the first day due to rain.

    South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took 5-52 and was the pick of a four-pronged seam attack who all troubled the home batsmen with their pace and aggression on a helpful wicket.

    Rabada removed innings top-scorer Ollie Pope (73) early on day two as the latter dragged the ball onto his leg stump having added 12 to his overnight score.

    Stuart Broad (15) was caught by Elgar at point and Jack Leach (15) bowled by left-arm seamer Marco Jansen (2-30), before Rabada picked up his fifth when he trapped James Anderson (0) leg before wicket.

    It does not bode well for England, who have won only two of their last 25 Tests where they have scored below 200 when batting first.

    Anrich Nortje took 3-63 as South Africa's bowlers made excellent use of the conditions, something England have yet to do as they battle to find the right line, too often gifting the visitors free runs by bowling too straight.

    They will be buoyed by some noticeable turn for spinner Leach that troubled the batsmen just before tea.

