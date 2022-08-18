Mustafizur storms into top 10 ODI bowlers, Taijul moves up 18 spots in ranking

Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman has leapt six spots in the ICC ODI bowlers’ ranking to break into the top 10 while southpaw Taijul Islam moved up 18 slots riding on their Zimbabwe tour exploits.

Mustafizur equalled England’s Chris Woakes with 640 points at the 10th spot while Taijul rose to 53rd with 469 points in the rankings published on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old cutter master grabbed a match-winning 4 for 17 from only 5.2 overs to help Bangladesh avoid an ODI series whitewash against Zimbabwe on Oct 10. He was the joint highest wickettaker in the series with five wickets in two matches, while Sikandar Raza snared as many from three games.