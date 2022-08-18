Mustafizur storms into top 10 ODI bowlers, Taijul moves up 18 spots in ranking

Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman has leapt six spots in the ICC ODI bowlers’ ranking to break into the top 10 while southpaw Taijul Islam moved up 18 slots riding on their Zimbabwe tour exploits.
Mustafizur equalled England’s Chris Woakes with 640 points at the 10th spot while Taijul rose to 53rd with 469 points in the rankings published on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old cutter master grabbed a match-winning 4 for 17 from only 5.2 overs to help Bangladesh avoid an ODI series whitewash against Zimbabwe on Oct 10. He was the joint highest wickettaker in the series with five wickets in two matches, while Sikandar Raza snared as many from three games.
Mustafizur recorded his career-best ranking in December 2018 when he stormed into the top five spots.
Taijul continued to improve his ranking after bagging 2 for 34 in the third ODI against the Eagles after his lone wicket in the second match had moved him up by nine spots.
Although Mehidy Hasan Miraz still holds the best position by a Bangladeshi bowler for ODIs, he slipped two places to eighth in the list with 655 points after grabbing 1 for 16 in two overs in the last game.
Skipper Tamim Iqbal retained 16th place among batsmen as the top Bangladeshi in the ranking while Mahmudulah moved up one spot to 34th.
Afif Hossain, who smashed an unbeaten 85 in the last ODI, was 83rd while Anamul Haque was yet to breach the top 100.
Mushfiqur Rahim slipped two places to 21st after running himself out for a duck in the last game while Shakib Al Hasan, who sat out the series, also went down two spots to 32nd.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam stretched his lead to the top of the batter’s list with 891 points, with teammate Imam-ul-Haq 91 points behind in second. South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen and Quiton de Kock hold the next two spots with India’s Virat Kohli in fifth.
Fakhar Zaman secured 11th place after hitting a century against the Netherlands.
New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult remained at the top of ODI bowlers’ summit followed by India’s Jasprit Bumrah in second.
Australia’s Josh Hazlewood improved a spot to third while Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi dropped two places to fifth. Afghanistan pacer Mujeeb Ur Rahman holds the fourth position.
Shakib retained the topspot among ODI allrounders.