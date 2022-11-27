Heavy rain washes out India vs New Zealand one day international

The second one day international between India and New Zealand on Sunday was called off due to heavy rain with the Kiwi home side retaining their 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Put into bat, India were 22 for no loss in 4.5 overs when rain forced the players off the ground for the first time. When action resumed at Seddon Park, Hamilton, the match had been reduced to a 29 overs a side.

Suryakumar Yadav smashed three sixes, including an audacious reverse-swept one against spinner Michael Bracewell, to briefly lit up a gloomy day with a breezy 34 not out off 25 balls.