Australian batters must find balance, says Carey

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey believes their batsmen must strike a balance between being proactive and patient when they face India's spinners after the tourists lost the first Test in Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs inside three days.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel took 16 of the 20 Australian wickets on a pitch where the ball kept low and spun unpredictably. But Jadeja and Patel also made half-centuries to show the track was not unplayable.

"You can fall into over-playing conditions and certain names. What you see before you go out to bat as well can change your method a bit," Carey told reporters after Australia had a practice session at the same venue on Monday.